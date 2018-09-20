Teen charged with after attacking girl outside high school

BRYANT, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A teen accused of attacking a girl outside Bryant High School has been charged with attempted murder, according to a report from KATV.
Police said Cornelious Smith, a student, is accused of grabbing and choking a 17-year-old girl until she became unconscious in the school’s parking lot.
The girl was taken to the school nurse for treatment.
Smith is charged with aggravated assault, but the charge was upgraded to attempted murder at a court hearing on Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
