Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

SAN DIEGO, CA (KAIT/NBC News) - We have some heartwarming video to start your day.
A young boy with a congenital heart condition had a special day in San Diego, California on Wednesday.
Levi Smith, 5, is a Make-A-Wish kid and his wish came true when he met his favorite Major League Baseball team, the San Diego Padres.
He signed a 1-day-contract and suited up in his own, tiny uniform.
Levi spent the whole day with the team, participated in various activities, and even tossed t-shirts into the cheering crowd.
It’s great to see professional athletes giving back to the community and making a memorable day for this little boy.
