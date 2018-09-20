Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 20, 2018 at 8:00 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 8:00 AM

SAN DIEGO, CA (KAIT/NBC News) - We have some heartwarming video to start your day.

A young boy with a congenital heart condition had a special day in San Diego, California on Wednesday.

Levi Smith, 5, is a Make-A-Wish kid and his wish came true when he met his favorite Major League Baseball team, the San Diego Padres.

He signed a 1-day-contract and suited up in his own, tiny uniform.

Levi spent the whole day with the team, participated in various activities, and even tossed t-shirts into the cheering crowd.

It’s great to see professional athletes giving back to the community and making a memorable day for this little boy.

