UNLV impressed with Red Wolves

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Four Sun Belt teams play Group of 5 opponents this weekend. The only matchup with a winning record is in Jonesboro.
Like Arkansas State, UNLV is 2 and 1 this season. Quarterback Armani Rogers accounted for 5 touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 passing) last week in a win over Prairie View. Tony Sanchez’s crew are 3rd nationally in rushing offense.
The Rebels average 345 yards per contest, and coach knows they’ll have a tough test with the Red Wolves.
“Hansen is a really good player, originally started at Oklahoma,” Sanchez said. “Returning conference player of the year, got to make sure we watch him. Not just a thrower, he’s a dual threat. Runs the ball well, had a nice touchdown run against Tulsa. I think we’ll see a 7 man front for the most part against those guys, depending on the formations we give them. But they’re a confident group, they’re a physical group. They’ll run and hit, there’s no doubt about it when you watch them on film. It’ll be a pretty good matchup.”
Arkansas State faces UNLV Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. The game will be streamed online at ESPN3.
