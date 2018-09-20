WATCH: Bobcat caught on camera near Cherokee Village

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR (KAIT) - Any cat owner will tell you, felines mark their territories by rubbing their chins and faces against objects and people.
If that’s the case, then a game camera set out by Donahue Homestead near Cherokee Village in Sharp County has a new “owner.”
Namely, a bobcat.
The camera caught the young wild cat on June 21 posing for a close-up, then sniffing the camera and rubbing against it.
Donahue Homestead posted the minute long bobcat selfie on Facebook. Discover Cherokee Village then shared it on their page.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.