A-State gets record $6.7 million gift for 3D arts facility

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A new dimension is coming to the arts at Arkansas State University.
Representatives of the Little Rock-based Windgate Foundation went to campus Thursday night to unveil the foundation’s name on the gallery they recently endowed in Bradbury Art Museum.
According to a press release from A-State, the $6.7 million gift is the largest single gift to the arts in the 109-year history of Arkansas State University.
The release states the new building will be the answer to a need for studio and exhibition space for sculpture and ceramics, often referenced in the art world as the 3D arts.
The new building will include separate large studio classrooms for sculpture and ceramics programs, as well as common woodworking and metal fabrication shops. A partially-covered exterior yard will be adjacent to the classrooms.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.