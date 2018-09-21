A-State junior Zan Luka Stirn named Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Week

Stirn came back to place tied for 13th with a 2-under 142 (70-72) at the 10th annual Golfweek Conference Challenge, which A-State won with a 23-under 580. The Red Wolves finished ahead of teams such as 21st-ranked UCLA as they became the first team not from a Power 5 conference to win the tournament. He finished the two tournaments with a combined 70.5 stroke average, recording a score under par in three of his four rounds played.