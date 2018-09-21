A-State soccer routs ULM in Sun Belt opener

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State soccer kicked off conference play in style.
Three different Red Wolves found the net plus a ULM own-goal in a 4-0 victory Friday afternoon. Sarah Sodoma (15:56), Dana O’Boye (58:02), and Bailey Gellis (82:30) scored for A-State.
Kelsey Ponder extended a pair of Red Wolves records. She notched her 11th career shutout and her 18th career win. A-State improves to 4-2-2 overall, 1-0 in Sun Belt.
They’ll host Georgia State Sunday at 12:00pm at the A-State Soccer Park.
