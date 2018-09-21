ACH’s technique in preventing suicide

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A new screening tool that is focused on suicide prevention is saving lives at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
According to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, when someone goes through the emergency room at ACH 10-years-old or older, no matter the injury, a nurse will follow up with questions.
The questions are to see if the child is at risk of committing suicide.
ACH launched the new screening tool call Epic about a year ago.
Brandy Moore, a clinical social worker, found that the technique works.
“By simply asking the questions, we’ve identified even more kids that have been thinking about suicide,” Moore said.
Once a social worker identified a child that needs help, they connect then with a counselor, a safety plan going home, or a transfer to a behavioral health hospital.
ACH found that issues with family, friends, bullying, a break-up, and depression are some of the key triggers found in patients who may have had thoughts of harming themselves.
