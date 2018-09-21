Ambassadors program expanding to provide extra help

Ambassadors program expanding to provide extra help
In efforts to make you safer, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership is expanding its Ambassadors Program (Source: KATV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 21, 2018 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 7:42 AM

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - One of the goals of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership is to make you feel safe when you visit the capital city.

The group is now expanding its Ambassadors Program to include 2 more officers to patrol the River Market area.

River Market in downtown Little Rock, AR (Source: KATV)
River Market in downtown Little Rock, AR (Source: KATV)

Ambassadors are trained security guards that will not only look to keep things safer downtown, they are also there to help visitors with directions and keep the city informed of routine maintenance that needs to be done.

Greg Holmstrom is the executive director of the Little Rock Partnership.

He says the ambassadors are an extra set of eyes and ears that will help make downtown Little Rock a safer place to residents and visitors from around the world.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.