Arkansas soccer upsets #2 Texas A&M

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
With the help of a brace from junior Tori Cannata and a first career goal from freshman Bryana Hunter, the Razorback soccer team withstood an aggressive match from start to finish to knock off the second-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, 3-2, Thursday night at Razorback Field.
It’s the first win for Arkansas over Texas A&M since 1993 and snaps the Aggies 25-match overall win streak that dated back to Sept. 17, 2017.
Both of Cannata’s goals were of the go-ahead variety as she gave Arkansas the early lead in the 14th minute before Texas A&M was able to equalize in the 16th minute off a set piece. The brace was Cannata’s first of her career and her first four-point match in her three years as a Razorback.
Bryana Hunter, who had not appeared in a match yet this year due to an injury, was logging her first career minutes off the bench and came through with a clutch goal in the 75th minute, one of two shots she had in just 23 minutes of action. Hunter is the ninth different Razorback with at least one goal this year.
The Razorbacks remain undefeated at home at 5-0-1 and tonight’s win was their second over a top-10 team this year and first over a team ranked in the top-two since beating No. 2 Duke, 2-1, on Aug. 26, 2016. Since 2016, Arkansas has defeated or tied five top-10 teams, which is the most of any team in the SEC.
