Arkansas State opens HOWL Center

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Arkansas State has a new outreach program to help serve the psychological needs of the community.
The college of education and behavioral science’s school psychology program as well as mental health counseling and special education programs teamed up to start the HOWL center--or Helping Our Wolves Learn. The center will provide therapy to families, children, and students, as well as provide resources to students with learning disabilities.
“Special education, clinical mental health and school psychology all came together to think about how we could provide services to the community in a way that is much more of a wrap around instead of different programs trying to offer different things,” Kristin Johnson, Arkansas State Assistant Professor said.
The center will provide academic services for students K-12, play therapy, individual counseling, group counseling, as well as couples therapy.
The university will provide these services to the public, which also provides A-State students with a chance to have a hands on learning experience in working in psychology.
