A Better Region 8: Thanking Teachers for their service

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Teaching is one of the noblest careers anyone can pursue.
It also one of the most thankless.
Think back to when you were in school: surely, there was at least one teacher who made a difference in your life.
They took time to talk with you, listen to your problems, and try to help you.
They gave you opportunities to improve your grade point average by assigning book reports, and other extra credit options.
They let you decorate the classroom for the holidays.
They taught you to read, write, do long division, and figure out algorithms.
Did you thank them?
Chances are, if you are like most people, you did not.
Recently, one young woman did the extraordinary: She penned letters to two of her instructors at the Success Achievement Academy, thanking them for helping her succeed.
She knew that if it had not been for their help, she would have dropped out of school.
They took the time to not only teach her, but to care.
That devotion did not go unnoticed.
You might not have ever thanked your teachers, but you can still thank your children’s teachers.
We all live busy lives, but when parent-teacher conferences roll around to make the time to attend.
Talk to your child’s teacher.
Learn how you can help your son or daughter improve and succeed.
Then thank those teachers for dedicating their lives to bettering your children’s lives and making this a better Region 8.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.