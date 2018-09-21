Chamber of Commerce hosts volunteer fair

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Members of the Region 8 community have new ways to get involved in volunteer work.
The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a volunteer fair at St. Bernards Auditorium Thursday, offering a one-stop-shop for people who are looking to volunteer.
Over 20 organizations were represented, providing locals a chance to find a group that fit their skills and passions.
“I think everyone innately kinda wants to have a way to give back to their community," Shaila Creekmore, director of business development for the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, said.
Organizations like United Way of Northeast Arkansas offer opportunities to students, and also people who may not have a lot of time in their busy schedules to volunteer.
“I think there’s just been a renewed focus on civic engagement in Jonesboro as a whole, and this committee and this event reflect that commitment from the city and the Chamber of Commerce," Lauren Isbell, of the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce, said.
Isbell said everyone can get involved, it’s just a matter of finding a group that matches your skills, interests, and time.
If you’re looking for a place to volunteer, or a place to post volunteer opportunities, you can visit the city of Jonesboro’s website.
