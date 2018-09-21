Hoxie volleyball beats rival Walnut Ridge to move to 14-0

By Chris Hudgison | September 20, 2018 at 10:13 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 11:04 PM

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - A Lawrence County rivalry renewed Thursday night. Hoxie swept Walnut Ridge to stay perfect on the season. The three-set victory moves the Lady Mustangs to 14-0 overall, 10-0 in 3A East play. The Lady Bobcats remain 3rd in conference at 6-3, 11-5 overall.

