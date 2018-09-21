Hoxie volleyball beats rival Walnut Ridge to move to 14-0

App users can watch the highlight here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/21/hoxie-volleyball-beats-rival-walnut-ridge-move-/
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - A Lawrence County rivalry renewed Thursday night. Hoxie swept Walnut Ridge to stay perfect on the season. The three-set victory moves the Lady Mustangs to 14-0 overall, 10-0 in 3A East play. The Lady Bobcats remain 3rd in conference at 6-3, 11-5 overall.
Arkansas Activities Association Volleyball (September 20th)
Jonesboro 3, West Memphis 0
Nettleton 3, Searcy 0
Paragould 3, Mountain Home 0
Greene County Tech 3, Marion 1
Valley View 3, Highland 0
Wynne 3, Southside 0
Brookland 3, Batesville 1
Newport 3, Palestine-Wheatley 1
Pocahontas 3, Blytheville 0
Trumann 3, Harrisburg 2
CRA 3, Piggott 0
