Jonesboro getting new 16-screen cinema
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 21, 2018 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 12:32 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Lights, camera, action!

Jonesboro is getting a new movie theater.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Friday that Cinema Management Group plans to construct its state-of-the-art University 16 Cinema at 5650 E. Johnson Ave.

The theater will be situated on 10.75 acres adjacent to the Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Facility.

In addition to 16 screens, the theater will also feature multiple ticket stations, an automated ticket machine, high-back rocker seats with added legroom, and a full refreshment center with expanded menu and a video arcade.

Construction is expected to begin immediately, with a scheduled opening of May 2019.

