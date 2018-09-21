Man pleads guilty in murder of Cardwell woman

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - A man will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the murder of a Dunklin County woman.
Vada Nichols of Cardwell was found dead on March 24 in her home on E. Mulberry Street.
Dunklin County deputies arrested Charles Scott Lipper in the case.
According to online court records, Lipper pleaded guilty on Thursday in a Dunklin County count.
Court records show he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole or probation.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.