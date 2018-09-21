Mayor: Full trust in investigation into officers who turned off body cams

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland discussed the recent officer-involved shooting of Martavious Banks for the first time Friday.
Three officers, including the one who shot Banks, are off duty for not having their cameras on when Banks was shot.
Body camera footage still exists from the shooting. Other officers had cameras on. Police director Mike Rallings said that footage is being investigated.
Strickland called the actions of the officers turning their body cameras off “disturbing, unacceptable, and inexcusable.” He said the actions will not be tolerated and has charged his team with getting to the bottom of it.
Strickland said Memphis Police Department is investigating the officers and the cameras while Tennesse Bureau of Investigation is investigating the actual shooting.
Strickland said he has full trust in Rallings and backs his decision to defer the investigation over to TBI.
“We will get to the bottom of this,” Strickland said.
He was asked about officers' history with cameras not being turned on. He said there have been 40 or so incidents where officers were disciplined.
Lawmakers have requested Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate all officer-involved shootings, not just fatal ones as policy calls for now. Strickland said he is open to this idea, but needs to discuss the issue with TBI and make sure they have the resources available to handle it.
Strickland has not talked to Banks' mother--not for any particular reason, he said. He is, however, open to meeting with her and said he’s been praying for her son’s recovery.
Strickland was asked if he believes the officers should be fired, to which he responded that he’d be wrong to say they should without due process.
Strickland said he believes the right policies are in place to prevent this from happening, but that officers need to know the proper protocol they should be following.
