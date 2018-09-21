Mississippi Co. man killed in accident on I-55 exit ramp

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on the southbound 63-mile marker exit ramp of Interstate 55.
According to Blytheville police, 41-year-old Chris Don Larue died in the accident.
Police say Larue left the interstate at a high speed, lost control of his vehicle, which flipped and ejected Larue in the process.
The coroner pronounced Larue dead at the scene.
A passenger in the truck driven by Larue was injured and taken by helicopter to an undisclosed hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Along with Blytheville police, the Blytheville Fire Department, Pafford EMS, and Arkansas State Police also responded.
