Pedestrian hit-and-run under investigation in Kennett, MO

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - Kennett Police are investigating a pedestrian-hit-and-run that happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 19.
According to the Kennett Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to an assault call around 4:231 p.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Court Street.
At the home officers say they learned a victim had been hit by a vehicle as they were walking on the road.
The victim reportedly could not describe the vehicle or suspect.
At this time, police say there are no suspects and the incident is under investigation.
