Police investigate armed robbery at fast food restaurant

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Batesville police need your help as they investigate an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant.
At approximately 10 Thursday night, officers with the Batesville Police Department were dispatched to the Taco Bell located at 1102 S. St. Louis Street, according to a post from the Batesville Police Department Facebook page.
When officers arrived, the suspect or suspects had already left the scene.
Thankfully, no employees were hurt.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime you are asked to call the Batesville Police Department at 870-569-8111 or Independence County Central Dispatch at 870-698-2450.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.