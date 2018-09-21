Police warns about kids sending illicit photos

CONWAY, AR (KAIT/KARK) - The saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, but some can be worth that much in fines.
According to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, reports detailing inappropriate videos and pictures taken by kids and sent or passed around often make their way to the Conway Police Department.
Detective Brian Williams, who specializes in forensics, said kids often think application like Snapchat makes photos vanish, but they don’t.
That is why he spends most of his day collecting evidence from teens’ phones to build cases.
“We pretty much see a continual flow of these types of cases come through,” Williams said. “If you ask for someone to send you a nude photo or you send someone a nude photo or you share a nude photo, you can be charged with this crime.”
Williams asks parents to stay alert.
The Conway Police Department encourages parents to talk to kids about these types of incidents, and if their child finds themselves in an uncomfortable situation, report it to police.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.