Pumpkin Hollow educates young students

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -It’s getting to be time for Fall which means Pumpkin Hollow will bring in lots of new tourists to the Piggott area, and family fun for the area.
Pumpkin Hollow is in their twenty sixth year now and they aim to create an experience for family fun after starting out as a pumpkin patch that local teachers wanted to bring their students to.
“On field trips, they’re learning about how pumpkin grows," Ellen Dalton, owner of Pumpkin Hollow said. "They’re getting to hands on see how they grow in the field. They’re learning from people here who are teaching them how things grow.”
Pumpkin Hollow offers hay rides, an animal viewing barn, a zipline as well as night time haunted trail activities, including a zombie paintball patrol.
Pumpkin Hollow will be open until Halloween night.
