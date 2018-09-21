Residents, SID respond to possible fee increase

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR (KAIT) - Cherokee Village residents could see an increase in their Suburban Improvement District fees this coming year.
A lot of residents are wondering why the sudden change in price, as the annual fee hasn’t seen a change since 1996 because lot assessments have been maxed out by state statute.
“I can certainly understand the increase for those.” said David Webb, General Manager of the SID, “You know we’re at a point where things continue to diminish, and the attractiveness of them and the maintenance of them. It would have been nice to have done it 22 years ago, but it wasn’t done and now we’re at the point where we’re at those crossroads where we’ve got to do it."
Last year, the SID committee started a reassessment on Cherokee Village, and the proposed increases are not sitting well with property owners.
SID is responsible for maintaining recreational facilities, writing fire protection and road maintenance for Cherokee Village.
The city is also in charge of fire protection and road maintenance, and SID pays 34% of their assessment to the city for those daily services.
Joe Waggoner, a commissioner for the SID, said that this increase is a necessary evil in making sure that everything is maintained properly.
“The income has not kept pace with the need for, demand for money to maintain and improve facilities." said Waggoner, “We all expect better amenities, we expect them to be maintained, and without this income our hands are tied.”
Property owners in Cherokee Village are expressing their concerns with the possible increase.
Bill Matselboda owns several properties in Cherokee Village, and will be directly affected by the increased assessment.
He and several other residents told Region 8 News the community isn’t sure where exactly the fees are going, and they’re frustrated with the lack of transparency they feel they’re getting.
“We would like to have an accounting of the money.” said Matselboda, “And we want a say so in where the money is spent.”
Community members expressed they’re concerned that the SID isn’t taking the resident’s opinions into consideration.
“I think they’re holding all the cards right now.” said Matselboda, “They do what they want to do, how they want to do it, when they want to do it. The people have no say but the people are paying the taxes. That’s not right.”
Matselboda said that the community is also concerned about low-income or fixed-income residents being able to make the increased payment.
“You drive around Cherokee Village, they’ve made a disaster. Because people are saying I’ve had enough, I can’t have no more, I can’t handle it.” said Matselboda.
According to SID, with the proposed increase, each lot that is unimproved will go up an average of $20 annually and improved lots, or lots with homes, are expected to go up around $200 annually.
The SID started the reassessment in the first quarter of 2017 and finished around May of 2018.
“We try to remind people there hasn’t been an increase since 1996.” said Webb, “It’s been a little bit of a challenge.”
Webb said they haven’t had a reassessment in so long because of the cost of appraisals.
The SID told Region 8 News that they brought up the possible increase in their monthly commissioners meetings, and contacted property owners through certified mail to let them know about the increase.
Webb said that the increase is in the value for the amenities to each lot.
If the increase is approved, it would be impacted in 2019 and is paid at the same time property owners pay their Ad Valorem taxes each year.
The increase could raise between $647,000 and $733,000, depending on the reduction in those who pay.
The SID said this extra income could help make several improvements to the Cherokee Village area, including improving the appearance of facilities, regularly stocking the lakes and better cart passing on the golf courses.
“Everybody wants to have better property values, they want their home value to maintain or go up.” said Waggoner, “And we can’t do that with the community unless we improve the community’s amenities.”
Waggoner said that they openly discuss the issue in their SID meetings, and the public is welcome to come and give input or voice concerns at the meetings.
The SID does have the power to foreclose on properties if the assessments are not paid over time.
“I just hope the people will take a deep breath and take a look at the community and help us move forward.” said Waggoner.
The community has formed a committee that has had several meeting about the issue.
Matselboda said that the group planned to discuss legalities in a meeting Thursday night, and have plans to bring the issue to the Attorney General.
