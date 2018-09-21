Sept. 21, 2018: Armed robbery suspect dead; crash shuts down I-55; showers ahead

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Happy Friday! Here’s a look at what’s making news this Sept. 21, 2018 on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast: The Mid-South will finally undergo a weather pattern change beginning Friday and continuing through late next week.
Multiple cold fronts will move through the region over the next several days with healthy chances for showers and thunderstorms each day.
In addition, the rain and clouds will keep temperatures on the cooler side with highs dropping into the 70s and lower 80s through late next week.
Suspect dead in armed robbery: One person is dead following an armed robbery at Brookland business.
Police investigating armed robbery at fast food restaurant Batesville police are investigating a Thursday night armed robbery at Taco Bell.
Crash shuts down I-55 in West Memphis: A crash on southbound Interstate 55 in West Memphis has shut down traffic in all directions, according to IDriveArkansas. Motorists are urged to avoid this area. A live look coming up in our 6 o’clock hour.
