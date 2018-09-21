Shelter shaves 2 pounds of fur off severely neglected dog

FRESNO, CA (KGPE/KSEE/CNN) – When a California animal shelter accepted one dog, he was a matted mess.
But after a little TLC and a lot of grooming, Jareth the poodle is a totally transformed pooch.
Less than a week ago, he was in major need of help.
He was carrying pounds of matted fur, with stickers and foxtails stuck inside, when he was brought into the Valley Animal Center.
"It was really heavy. He wasn't moving very much … very weak," said Devon Prendergast with the shelter.
Veterinarians said Jareth was severely neglected and had been living in poor conditions for at least six months.
The staff sprang into action to help.
"Our hearts are just too big to say no," Prendergast said.
They sedated the poodle and five staff members worked to shave off the mane.
"They also were able to remove a huge foxtail that was in one of his eyes," Prendergast said.
Shelter employees shaved off 2 pounds of fur, leaving behind a coat that looked like a rug.
And after a complete transformation, the poodle was feeling frisky again.
The team decided to name the transformed pooch “Jareth.”
There’s no information about who surrendered him, but the staff said they’re happy they’re the ones who have him now.
"This is exactly why we do what we do," Prendergast said.
All Jareth needs now is to be neutered. After that, he’ll be ready for adoption.
