Thieves steal 500 pounds of copper scrap

LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) - Thieves chose a golden opportunity to steal hundreds of pounds of copper.
A 73-year-old Trumann man reported to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night that someone stole approximately 400-500 pounds of copper scrap, valued at $2,000.
The victim said the copper scrap was stored in several barrels on his property on Craighead County Road 823 near Lake City.
He told Deputy James Watson the last time he saw the barrels was around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday; 24 hours later, the copper was gone.
The man said nothing else on the property appeared out of place or tampered with.
