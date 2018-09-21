Timothy Thompson joins A-State track & field coaching staff

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State track and field head coach Jim Patchell announced the hiring of Timothy Thompson as assistant coach.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Thompson to A-State Track and Field,” Patchell said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and will be a huge asset to our program in both coaching and recruiting. Coach Thompson is not only a great coach and recruiter, but is also a quality person. I know that he can make a significant contribution to our sprints and hurdles event area and to the program as a whole.”
Thompson comes to the Red Wolves after spending the 2017-18 season with Kansas Wesleyan. While working with the Coyotes, Thompson oversaw the sprints and hurdles group. Prior to Kansas Wesleyan, Thompson was a volunteer coach at the University of Nebraska focusing on the sprinters and relay teams.
“I’d like to thank Coach Patchell and Arkansas State for this amazing opportunity,” Thompson said. “I’m excited to join a track and field program with a winning tradition and work in an environment set for excellence.”
Thompson competed for UT Arlington from 2006-09, running the 110m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay. While competing for the Mavericks, Thompson contributed to the 2007 Southland Conference outdoor championship team. He was a five-time All-Southland Conference performer and was a regional qualifier in 2007 and 2008 in the 110m hurdles and 4x100m relay.
Prior to his collegiate career, Thompson was an All-American high school athlete. He was a three-time Class 5A district champion in the 110m and 300m hurdles, three-time regional qualifier, three-time Texas Relays qualifier and a Texas Relays finalist in his senior season.
Thompson obtained his bachelor’s degree from North Texas in 2014 and earned his Level I USA Track & Field Coaching Certification for sprints, hurdlers and relays in 2013.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.