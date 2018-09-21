Watch Football Friday Night (9/21)

Watch Football Friday Night (9/21)
By Chris Hudgison | September 21, 2018 at 5:53 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 5:54 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues with the start of conference play in Arkansas.

You can follow Chris and Matthew on twitter as they share scores from all over NEA. Refresh the page to see scores and more, we’ll have highlights on this page later tonight.

Walnut Ridge faces Newport in our Game of the Week.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - SEPTEMBER 21ST

Newport at Walnut Ridge (Game of the Week)

Jonesboro at Mountain Home

Nettleton at Batesville

Paragould at Valley View

Highland at Westside

Forrest City at Greene County Tech

Wynne at Blytheville

Pocahontas at Brookland

Rivercrest at Trumann

Hoxie at Osceola

FFN Game of the Week preview: Walnut Ridge
FFN Game of the Week preview: Newport

