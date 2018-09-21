Woman arrested for assaulting officer

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A woman claiming her name was Beyonce Williams faces charges for assaulting an officer and for outstanding warrants.
According to a Blytheville police incident report, Officer Lloyd Norman saw a silver Ford Explorer parked in the road on Kentwood with a woman sitting in the drivers street.
Norman ran the license plate on the vehicle and found the owner had multiple warrants out of Blytheville and Mississippi County.
Norman turned on his blue lights and spoke with the woman who got out of the car.
The woman stopped in front of the house at which time Lloyd told the woman why he stopped her.
Norman asked for her name, according to the report, at which time she said it was Beyonce Williams with a birthdate of 7/5/1997.
Norman ran the information through ACIC and the departments master name system but no results appeared.
The report said the name on the warrant showed to be Kimerly Berry.
When that name was run through ACIC, a picture did not come up, so he let her go inside the house.
Another officer showed up to assist Norman, who said he knew who Berry was.
The two then attempted to make contact with the people in the house to confirm that the woman was Berry.
After knowing on the door, the woman answered. The officer explained they needed to identify her because the name she gave Officer Norman was false.
At that time, Officer Liles, who was there assisting Officer Norman, went to restrain the woman. She started yelling and pulling away saying she was there to pick up her kids.
Officer Norman said in the report that as he started to restrain her, she grabbed the cuff and dug her fingernails into his right fingers.
There report states that after a brief altercation, the woman was restrained.
As they walked to the patrol car, she jerked away while yelling at Officer Liles.
The woman admitted that her name was Kimerly Berry and “that her warrants were supposed to be petty.”
The report states that as Officer Liles tried to put Berry into the patrol car, she bit the officer on the hand and kicked him in the groin area.
A woman in the yard told Officer Norman that she saw Berry kick Officer Liles.
Berry was taken the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail on obstruction, resisting, assault on an officer and the warrants.
