Writers retreat to commemorate the Armistice

PIGGOTT, AR (KAIT) - The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott will hold a special writer’s retreat commemorating the centennial of the end of World War I.
The retreat, which will be held Friday through Sunday, Nov. 9-11, will use Ernest Hemingway’s A Farewell to Arms, which he wrote in part while staying in Piggott, as a model text.
The retreat is open to writers of all genres and will include special activities commemorating the anniversary of the Armistice, a news release stated.
Dr. Rob Lamm, director of English education at Arkansas State University, will serve as mentor.
Registration is $200 by Oct. 27 or $225 thereafter. Lunch and breaks are included.
For more information or to register, email Dr. Adam Long, director of HPMEC, at adamlong@AState.edu or call the museum at 870-598-3487.
The museum is located at 1021 W. Cherry St. Tours are available on the hour Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.