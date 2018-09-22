A-State volleyball wins 7th straight, beats Troy in SBC opener

The second frame was a back-and-forth affair with Troy earning a 21-19 lead in the set. A-State was able to go on a 3-0 run to move ahead 22-21, but the set was tied 24-24 a few points later. A kill by May put A-State up 25-24 followed by a block from Turner and Putt to give A-State a 26-24 victory. A-State raced out in front 8-2 in set three and led by as many as eight at 21-13. Troy wasn’t able to cut into its deficit too much as A-State won the set 25-18 on a kill by Watkins to clinch the sweep.