Changes made to harvest festival to increase attendance

BAY, AR (KAIT) - Saturday is the 41st Bay Harvest Festival, and if you’re headed out there, you might see some new changes this year.
It’s all part of a push to get more people involved in the harvest festival.
From the date to the parade route, organizers are trying to get as many vendors and participants out this year as possible.
In the past, it was held the first Saturday in October, just like several other festivals in the area.
Instead of trying to compete, Bay decided to switch their weekend.
Another change is the parade route. It’s been altered to allow more space for vendor booths.
“I was actually laying out all the spots for the vendors yesterday, and I was pleasantly surprised that even though we probably added an extra 25 or 30 booth spots, I am still hunting places to put people,” Sgt. Keith Milam with the Bay Police Department said. “This year is just unbelievable how many people want to come down and be a part of our festival and hang out with the people of Bay.”
Even with all of the changes, the food, live music, and fun remain the same.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22. And the first band kicks off as soon as the parade clears the street.
