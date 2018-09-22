Classic Ozark novel may become Broadway musical

POINT LOOKOUT, MO (KAIT/KOLR) - The Ozark’s classic novel “Shepherd of the Hills” may soon play out on a Broadway stage.
Content partner KOLR reports a musical version of the novel was written by a former professor at College of the Ozarks, who quit his job teaching to pursue his Broadway dreams.
The play is called “Shepherd, The Musical” and is adapted from Harold Bell Wright’s “Shepherd of the Hills” novel and is written by College of the Ozarks professor emeritus Hayden Head.
“I started writing the play in 2008 after my father had passed away, and it was a way for me to kind of come to grips with is loss,” Head said.
The idea started to come to fruition when Head met Stand Beard, who directed music at Silver Dollar City and arranged scores for productions like “Sesame Street Live” and “Disney on Ice”.
Head explained why he believes “Shepherd of the Hills” is the perfect story to transform into a Broadway musical.
“Shepherd of the Hills is our story. That is the story that has created the mythos of the Ozarks. That’s why there is a tourist industry here,” Head said. “My feeling was is that these characters in this story just lent themselves to a musical treatment.”
Head leaves for New York in the first part of October.
