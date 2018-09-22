Great Arkansas Cleanup event canceled due to rain

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Great Arkansas Cleanup that was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22 has been canceled due to rain in the forecast.
According to a release from Crowley’s Ridge State Park, the event will not be rescheduled.
The cleanup is an annual Fall litter pickup that was set for 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
It was to be held in conjunction with the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup in Arkansas, which is an annual Spring statewide litter pickup campaign.
