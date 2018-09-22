Homicide investigation underway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) - An ongoing homicide investigation is underway in Harrisburg after a man was found dead inside his home.
According to Harrisburg Police, at approximately 8:50 Friday night, officers with the Harrisburg Police Department responded to 607 Pershing St. in reference to a call of a deceased person inside the home.
When officers arrived, they found a man that appeared to have been shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect is in custody and is being held at the Poinsett County Detention Center.
Harrisburg Police Chief Cassie Brandon did not release any names in connection to the case.
The Harrisburg Police Department requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police and the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
