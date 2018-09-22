Massive drug take down effort results in over 1,200 arrests

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - Operation Task Force Arkansas has resulted in hundreds of arrests across the Natural State this week.
As Little Rock television station KARK reports, it is an unprecedented effort by multiple state and federal agencies working together to target the state’s most wanted drug offenders.
The operation began in July but culminated this week with the largest coordinated law enforcement effort ever done in Arkansas.
Over 20 agencies joined forces, working every day in all 75 counties.
The total operation boasts more than 1,200 arrests, with officers seizing over $350,000 in cash, 200 firearms, and illegal substances including meth, marijuana, cocaine, heroine, and controlled prescription pills.
“This week alone, we arrested 300 when we were surging and so 900 in 70 days,” DEA Assistant Special Agent Justin King said.
The Arkansas state drug director said the numbers resulting from this operation speak for themselves and are telling about how big the drug problem is in the state.
“We know that collaborative work is what it takes to start solving some of these problems so you will see more of this,” said Kirk Lane, Arkansas Drug Director.
The operation also constitutes the first time all 19 drug task force divisions across the state worked simultaneously.
