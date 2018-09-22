NEA District Fair canceled

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Due to continued rainy conditions, the NEA District Fair has canceled the last day of opening.
NEA District Fair Manager Mitch Johnson told Region 8 News, “We decided that due to ongoing weather conditions, our parking is compromised due to muddy conditions, we have no adequate parking and the carnival owners can't open the rides due to safety issues,” Johnson said.
While the cancellation of the fair is unprecedented, not all the news is bad. “Thanks to everyone for your support of the fair this year. Attendance was up every day over last year. We will regroup and be back bigger and better next year,” Johnson said in a text message to Region 8 News.
