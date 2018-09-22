Nonresident waterfowl permit changes passed

FORT SMITH, AR (KAIT/AGFC) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has voted to amend nonresident waterfowl permits to be valid only during certain portions of duck season.
According to a release from the AGFC, nonresidents will be able to hunt waterfowl on certain Arkansas WMA’s only during the first nine days of the first segment of waterfowl season, as well as the first twelve days and the last nine days of the third segment of the season.
The changes go into effect in the 2019-2020 waterfowl season.
In August, commissioners heard the proposal to regulate certain dates in which the permits are valid.
The proposal was a response to public comments about crowded conditions at some of Arkansas’s most popular public duck hunting areas.
