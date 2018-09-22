School, company partner to offer new class

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - A Region 8 school district and a manufacturing company are teaming up, and it sparked a new kind of class for students.
It's an internship-style class, meaning the kids taking the course get all hands-on experience.
Roach Manufacturing reached out to the Trumann School District with the opportunity.
It’s a way to teach the technical skills needed for a manufacturing job while still in high school.
Since this is the pilot year, four juniors are learning software and design used by Roach.
And the high school hopes to add more students to this new style of class in future years.
“We’ve been able to actually go to Roach and see the manufacturing process happen, so they’re seeing first hand in drawing and then the application of it being made,” Internship Coordinator Justin Vinson said. “So it’s not just writing an essay for my typical English class, they’re actually seeing the application in front of them.”
These students will receive the Certified Solid Works Associate certification after this class.
The goal is for those students to complete the Certified Solid Works Professional certification next year, making them able to secure a job straight out of high school if they wanted to.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.