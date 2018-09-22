Vice President Mike Pence at Little Rock rally

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Little Rock on Friday.
It was part of a rally for Republican Congressman French Hill, who is running for Congress for a third term.
The event was held at the Statehouse Convention Center and saw a crowd of about 300 people, as Little Rock station KATV reported.
Vice President Pence spoke at the event, saying the Trump administration can only continue its conservative agenda with the support of a Republican Congress.
Before Vice President Pence spoke, Hill was joined by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sen. Tom Cotton, and 4th Congressional District Rep. Bruce Westerman, as well as the state Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor.
