Year-long investigation results in multiple arrests in White County

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force arrested multiple people involved in illegal use and distribution of drugs after a year-long investigation.
According to a Facebook post by the Central AR Drug Task Force, the arrests were made in the cities of Searcy, Bald Knob, Judsonia, and the surrounding areas.
Agencies assisting the task force were U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Marshal Service, the Bald Knob Police Department, Judsonia Police Department, Searcy Police Department, and the White County Sheriff’s Office.
Those arrested include:
· Matthew Baker, 34, of Searcy for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
· James Herndon, 45, of Bald Knob for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
· Billy Joe Cooper, 56, of Bald Knob for Possession of a Controlled Substance/ Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Thomas Holden, 23, of Searcy for Possession of a Controlled Substance/ Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Terry Jones, 29, of Searcy for Possession of a Controlled Substance/ Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Ned Williams, 31, of Judsonia for Possession of a Controlled Substance/ Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Daniel Hernandez, 32, of Shirley for Possession of a Controlled Substance/ Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Paul Speakman, 35, of Bald Knob for Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Purpose to Deliver
· Anthony Archibald, 40, of Searcy for Delivery of a Controlled Substance
· James Cates, 54, of Searcy for Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Jordan Tarvin, 28, of Judsonia for Possession of a Controlled Substance/ Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/ Maintaining a Drug Premise
· Vickey Sauceda, 60, of Higginson for Possession of a Controlled Substance/ Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· James Lashlee, 40, of Searcy for Possession of a Controlled Substance
Several other subjects have active warrants for their arrest in relation to the investigation.
