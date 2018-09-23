Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home hosts 5K

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home hosted the I Care 5K fundraiser.
The money raised from the run is going to help provide a haven for some of our most vulnerable in Region 8.
“Seems like the foster care has just exploded in our state, we’re trying to be a part in that, a player in that, as well," David Perry, Director of Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home said. "As these single moms, you know struggling, maybe sleeping on a friends' couch, on the street another day, maybe their car, providing a place for them to be with their kids.”
The main run today started at 8 o’clock and a scheduled kids' run afterward.
The 5K raised fifteen-thousand dollars.
