Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home hosts 5K
I Care 5K at Craighead Forest Road
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 22, 2018 at 7:49 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 7:49 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home hosted the I Care 5K fundraiser.

The money raised from the run is going to help provide a haven for some of our most vulnerable in Region 8.

“Seems like the foster care has just exploded in our state, we’re trying to be a part in that, a player in that, as well," David Perry, Director of Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home said. "As these single moms, you know struggling, maybe sleeping on a friends' couch, on the street another day, maybe their car, providing a place for them to be with their kids.”

The main run today started at 8 o’clock and a scheduled kids' run afterward.

The 5K raised fifteen-thousand dollars.

