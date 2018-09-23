Arkansas State men’s golf ranked #16 by Golfweek

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s golf is getting more national attention after dominating the Golfweek Conference Challenge.
The Red Wolves are ranked #16 in the new Golfweek Men’s Team Collegiate Ranking.
Mike Hagen’s crew won in Iowa by 12 shots. The field included power 5 opponents including the host Hawkeyes. Julien Sale shot 67 in the final round to win medalist honors. That effort moves him to #12 on Golfweek’s individual ranking.
The Red Wolves have won 11 tournaments in Hagen’s tenure.
