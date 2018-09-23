3-1 Arkansas State receives votes in Coaches Poll

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 3-1 Red Wolves remain on the national radar.
Arkansas State earned 3 votes Sunday in the Amway Coaches Poll. A-State is tied for 50th with Virginia. They’re ranked ahead of a Pac-12 team (Utah).
Blake Anderson’s crew are one of 3 Sun Belt teams to receive votes. 2-1 Appalachian State earned 25 votes (38th), 3-1 Troy earned 5 votes (48th). You can view the entire poll here: http://sportspolls.usatoday.com/ncaa/football/polls/coaches-poll/2018/5/
A-State travels to Georgia Southern Saturday for the Sun Belt opener. Kickoff is at 5:00pm (ESPN+).
