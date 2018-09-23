Bay holds Harvest Fest

BAY, AR (KAIT) - The city of Bay celebrated their fourty-first Harvest Fest today.
While the festival itself has been going for decades, this is just the second year for it to be planned by the Bay Special events committee.
Mayor Darrell Kirby said he’s pleased with the job they’ve done so far.
“This is the second year they’ve had it, it’s a learning experience," Kirby said. "I think they’ve done an awesome job, they’ve done awesome in the past, and I think it’s gonna be great going forward.”
This year brought a change in parade routes for the festival.
They did so be able to use a larger portion of Main Street for vendor and entertainment use.
Despite the weather, the festival still brought a lot of folks out from all over Region 8 for food, fun and music.
