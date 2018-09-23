Hansen has 3 TDs, Jacobs 2 INT as Arkansas State beats UNLV

App users can watch highlights/postgame here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/23/arkansas-state-beats-unlv-move-/
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State is off to their best start in a decade.
Justice Hansen had 3 touchdown passes while Jerry Jacobs chipped in 2 interceptions. The Red Wolves beat UNLV 27-20 Saturday night at a rainy Centennial Bank Stadium.
The A-State defense forced four turnovers in the victory. B.J. Edmonds had a INT in the 4th quarter, and the Red Wolves recovered two fumbles.
Freshman running back Marcel Murray gave A-State the lead for good with a 47 yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The Georgia native has 3 TD’s in his first 4 games. Hansen hit Justin McInnis, Jonathan Adams, and Javonis Isaac for passing scores.
The Red Wolves are 3-1 for the first time since 2008. A-State guarantees a winning non-conference mark for the first time since 1995.
Blake Anderson’s crew kick off Sun Belt play next Saturday. They’ll travel to Statesboro to face Georgia Southern (5pm ESPN+).
