19 Harding routs Oklahoma Baptist

Press Release from Harding Sports
Harding had three players rush for 100 yards or more for only the second time in program history and defeated Oklahoma Baptist 56-7 Saturday in Great American Conference play at a rain-soaked First Security Stadium.
Harding, ranked 19th in NCAA Division II, improved to 3-1 overall and in the GAC and remained one game behind conference leaders Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas. It was Harding's fourth consecutive victory over Oklahoma Baptist, who dropped to 2-2 overall and in GAC games.
Both teams scored on their opening drives, with Harding scoring on quarterback Preston Paden's 11-yard run. Oklahoma Baptist answered with a 10-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a Jacques Henderson 8-yard TD run.
Oklahoma Baptist never scored again. Harding tacked on seven unanswered TDs, six of them on the ground and another on a 51-yard TD pass from Paden to Taylor Bissell midway through the second quarter.
Harding rushed for a season-high 457 yards and seven TD. Slot back Tristan Tucker posted his third 100-yard rushing game of the season, carrying six times for 119 yards and a 48-yard TD run.
Fullback Cole Chancey rushed for 118 yards on 11 carries and had TD runs of 5 and 25 yards. Paden rushed for exactly 100 yards on 13 carries and two TDs, his first career 100-yard game.
Harding led 35-7 at halftime.
Harding plays on the road next Saturday at Arkansas-Monticello, who lost 21-7 to Southeastern Oklahoma today in Monticello.
