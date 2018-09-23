Southeast Missouri State University President apologies for tailgating incident

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas has issues an apology following an incident at the SEMO vs SIU football game on Sept. 15.
In the statement, Dr. Vargas stated he took part in drinking from a beer bong at a tailgating event before the rivalry game on Sept. 15.
Dr. Vargas apologized for the act and said he made a poor decision. He also said he does not condone excessive or binge drinking.
The SEMO Board of Regents also released a statement, showing their support of Dr. Vargas.
