VFW holds auction for veterans

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The VFW Auxiliary in Jonesboro auctioned off goods to raise money for their mission.
Helping veterans when they need it most.
Their auction Saturday raised three-thousand dollars to help Region 8 veterans, but sometimes, the best thing you can do is something that doesn’t cost any money.
“Sometimes when a veteran has trouble dealing with things, people don’t often know what to say or do," Kim Davis, president of VFW Auxiliary post 1991 said. "And sometimes all you need to do is shake a hand and say thank you for your service or smile at them.”
The money raised from the auction will go to buy clothing items and Christmas presents for veterans,
In addition to helping the VFW go and visit our veterans in hospitals and nursing homes.
Davis says that the most important thing you can give to our veterans is time.
