Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 21st)

Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (Sept. 21st)
By Chris Hudgison | September 23, 2018 at 1:19 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 1:28 AM

The fifth week of high school football is in the ledger. An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.

Newport (Tharon Davis 77 yd TD)

Our first nominee is from the Game of the Week. Tharon Davis iced a win for Newport with a 77 yard touchdown. The Greyhounds beat Walnut Ridge 45-27 in the 3-3A opener.

Nettleton (Ronnie Bradley safety)

Nominee number 2 is Nettleton. The Raiders are 4-0 and defense is a big reason why. Ronnie Bradley gave them the lead with a safety, they beat Batesville 17 - 3.

Pocahontas (Dawson Chester TD)

Our final nominee is Pocahontas. Dawson Chester had 6 touchdowns including a 34 yard scamper on 3rd and long. The Redskins beat Brookland in the 3-4A opener.

Voting ends Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner Tuesday in the 10:00pm sportscast. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.

